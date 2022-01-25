CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $226,000 Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.66. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.