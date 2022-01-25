CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $226,000 Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.66. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.67.
In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.