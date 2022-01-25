CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 119,632.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,046,000 after buying an additional 9,789,542 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $32,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $80,472,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $15,482,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DTM stock opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.00.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.