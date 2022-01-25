CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 326 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Terminix Global by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 8,877,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,525,000 after acquiring an additional 61,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,526,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,365,000 after buying an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,171,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,038,000 after buying an additional 524,655 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,113,000 after buying an additional 275,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after buying an additional 469,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TMX. Robert W. Baird lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

