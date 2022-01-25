CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases New Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 17.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.40. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.44%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

