CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases New Shares in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crane by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,943 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Crane by 17.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,789,000 after acquiring an additional 235,006 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crane by 1,521.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 183,290 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 120.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 271,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 148,320 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Crane by 96.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 276,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,567 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CR opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

