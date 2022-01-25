CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $215,000 Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,002,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 113,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after acquiring an additional 472,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,599.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 417,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 18,116 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.66.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

HFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

