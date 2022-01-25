CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.65. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average of $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet lowered Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.27.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.