CIBC Lowers WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target to C$8.00

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WLYYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of WELL Health Technologies to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, raised shares of WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WLYYF stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,596. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.