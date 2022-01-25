Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to announce $44.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.47 billion to $44.91 billion. Cigna posted sales of $41.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $172.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.86 billion to $173.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $181.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.78 billion to $184.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.53. 22,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,368. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.