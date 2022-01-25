Citigroup Inc. Acquires 40,505 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after buying an additional 6,213,908 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,616 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 736,300 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 536,177 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE SCI opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

