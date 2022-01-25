Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 286.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,418,000 after buying an additional 720,267 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,122,000 after purchasing an additional 191,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,163,000 after purchasing an additional 161,251 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,699,000 after purchasing an additional 131,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,407,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. ALLETE’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALE. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

