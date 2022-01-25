Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 497,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 207,386 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

