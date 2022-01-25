Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 679,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49,801 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

