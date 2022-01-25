Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.33. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $3.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $8.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $9.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.11. 34,059,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,023,980. The stock has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,394,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,784,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

