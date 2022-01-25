Clearfield (CLFD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Clearfield has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $45.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Clearfield stock opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $675.10 million, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLFD shares. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $671,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 1,254.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 375.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

