ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearSign Technologies Corporation provides industrial combustion and sensing technologies for industrial and commercial systems. The company’s OEM products consists ClearSign Core(TM) and ClearSign Eye(TM) and other sensing configurations. It serves energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. ClearSign Technologies Corporation, formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation, is based in Seattle, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. 92,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,980. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $36.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.96.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

