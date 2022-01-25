Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $205.00.

NET has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Shares of NET stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.85 and a 200-day moving average of $140.56. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total value of $11,089,904.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $421,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 675,355 shares of company stock valued at $103,432,894. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,511 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

