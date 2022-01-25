CNA Financial Corp Buys 1,070 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 10.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 875,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after acquiring an additional 81,117 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 12.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 193,417 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AZEK by 20.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,752,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,539,000 after purchasing an additional 475,077 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after buying an additional 3,011,989 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

NYSE AZEK traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

