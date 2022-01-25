CNA Financial Corp Buys 6,690 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NARI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 63.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 700,745 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,846,000 after buying an additional 627,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,496,000 after purchasing an additional 433,521 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 107.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,415,000 after acquiring an additional 329,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,689,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,596,000 after buying an additional 291,145 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 3,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $335,612.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,222 shares of company stock worth $14,558,988. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NARI stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.64. 1,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,317. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 270.79 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.19. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

