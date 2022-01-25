CNA Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. CNA Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of European Wax Center at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $41,356,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,874,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,185,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,495,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In other European Wax Center news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

NASDAQ:EWCZ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. European Wax Center Inc has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Analysts expect that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

