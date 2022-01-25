CNA Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Chart Industries worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,941,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,531,000 after buying an additional 69,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Chart Industries by 113.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,116 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 78.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,488,000 after purchasing an additional 596,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Chart Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS stock traded down $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,375. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.32 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.