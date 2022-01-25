CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%.
CNB Financial stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12. CNB Financial has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.59.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.36%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.
