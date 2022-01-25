CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%.

CNB Financial stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12. CNB Financial has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

