CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,375. The company has a market cap of $442.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 88.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 67.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.