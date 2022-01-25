CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%.

CCNE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.86. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CNB Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CNB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CNB Financial by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CNB Financial by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

