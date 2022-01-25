CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.81 Billion

Analysts predict that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will report $7.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $8.26 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $8.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $31.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.38 billion to $32.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.00 billion to $35.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,830,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,244. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

