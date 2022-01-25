Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

CDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 23,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 484,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -248.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

