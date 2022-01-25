Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

CBSH stock opened at $69.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $79.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.22.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

