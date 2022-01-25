Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Raised to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMC. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.78.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

