Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target Raised to €9.10

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €8.90 ($10.11) to €9.10 ($10.34) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from €7.00 ($7.95) to €10.00 ($11.36) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $8.17. 66,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $8.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

