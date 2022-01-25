Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target Raised to €9.10

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €8.90 ($10.11) to €9.10 ($10.34) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from €7.00 ($7.95) to €10.00 ($11.36) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.
OTCMKTS CRZBY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $8.17. 66,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $8.96.
About Commerzbank
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
