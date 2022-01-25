Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,551 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 22.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

VSAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viasat stock opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.