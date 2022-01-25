Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.75. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

