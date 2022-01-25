Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 87.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,980,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,592,000 after purchasing an additional 924,263 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,364,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,749,000 after buying an additional 362,933 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,005,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,487,000 after buying an additional 333,971 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,345,000 after buying an additional 251,034 shares during the period. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.1% during the second quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 549,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,440,000 after buying an additional 181,046 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE stock opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average is $85.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

