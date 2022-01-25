Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 98 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Robert Half International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Robert Half International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RHI opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $120.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.35 and its 200 day moving average is $106.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

