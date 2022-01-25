Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $1.36 Million Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 95.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,456,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,032,000 after acquiring an additional 41,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSEX stock opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $121.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

