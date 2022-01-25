Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

NYSE:CBU traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.73. 7,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,831. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $64.24 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Bank System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Community Bank System worth $18,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.