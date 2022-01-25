Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $66.96. The company had a trading volume of 22,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,525. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $56.99 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CVLT. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commvault Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Commvault Systems worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.