Comparing CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology 119.23% -7.89% -4.05% FREYR Battery N/A -44.65% -21.75%

Risk & Volatility

CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CBAK Energy Technology and FREYR Battery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A FREYR Battery 0 2 4 0 2.67

FREYR Battery has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 110.60%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and FREYR Battery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $37.57 million 2.72 -$7.81 million $0.56 2.05 FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($3.40) -2.70

FREYR Battery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBAK Energy Technology. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBAK Energy Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats FREYR Battery on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications. The company was founded ion October 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

