Comparing Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) and Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) and Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Shangri-La Asia alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shangri-La Asia and Eisai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shangri-La Asia 0 0 0 0 N/A Eisai 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Eisai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shangri-La Asia and Eisai’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shangri-La Asia $1.03 billion 2.83 -$460.16 million N/A N/A Eisai $6.09 billion 2.53 $395.92 million $2.02 25.72

Eisai has higher revenue and earnings than Shangri-La Asia.

Risk & Volatility

Shangri-La Asia has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eisai has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shangri-La Asia and Eisai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shangri-La Asia N/A N/A N/A Eisai 9.00% 8.50% 5.68%

Summary

Eisai beats Shangri-La Asia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks. It is also involved in the hotel ownership, and property rental and sale business; and property investment, as well as wines trading activities. The company operates hotels under the Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Kerry Hotels, JEN by Shangri-La, Traders Hotel, Rasa, Summer Palace, and Shang Palace, as well as CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La brand names. As of December 31, 2020, it had equity interests in 80 operating hotels and 3 hotels under operating lease with 35,121 rooms. Shangri-La Asia Limited was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Eisai

Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs. The Other Business segment deals with food additives and chemicals. The company was founded by Toyoji Naito in November 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Shangri-La Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shangri-La Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.