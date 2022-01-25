Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) were down 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 58,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,911,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRK shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,636,000 after buying an additional 370,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,585,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 176,974 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 616,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at about $23,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

