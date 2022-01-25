CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.00.

NYSE CNMD opened at $125.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.23. CONMED has a twelve month low of $106.15 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $2,156,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $3,676,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,421. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

