Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 105,116 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 56.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,116 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 77,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

