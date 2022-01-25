Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 4,929 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 34.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in PTC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in PTC by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

