Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,474 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 165,518 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,005.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

WBA opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

