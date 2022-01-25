Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.39 Million in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 53,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAGE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $91.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAGE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.