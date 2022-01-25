Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 11,744 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 48.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 157.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.39.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. dropped their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.62.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.