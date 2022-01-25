Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 11,940 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 31.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,940 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Bank of America increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

