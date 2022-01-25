Contrasting Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI)

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Convey Holding Parent and Marpai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Convey Holding Parent 0 1 4 0 2.80 Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Convey Holding Parent presently has a consensus target price of $13.78, indicating a potential upside of 85.41%. Given Convey Holding Parent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Convey Holding Parent is more favorable than Marpai.

Profitability

This table compares Convey Holding Parent and Marpai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Convey Holding Parent -0.70% 2.01% 1.19% Marpai N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Convey Holding Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Convey Holding Parent and Marpai’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Convey Holding Parent $282.91 million 1.92 -$6.46 million N/A N/A Marpai N/A N/A -$3.87 million N/A N/A

Marpai has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Convey Holding Parent.

Summary

Convey Holding Parent beats Marpai on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company's software solutions for health plans include enrollment and billing technology, supplemental benefits solution, agent and broker management, membership and financial reconciliation, compliance monitoring, and data analytic solutions. The Advisory Services segment offers advisory services, including sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. The company serves government sponsored, medicare, medicaid, and provided sponsored plans, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

About Marpai

Marpai Inc. is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla.

