CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) to report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 364.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

In other news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $217,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Schulte sold 50,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $1,234,974.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,477,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 105,742 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 637.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

CORR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.58. 2,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.90%.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.