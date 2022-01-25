Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $15,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,017,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,127,000 after acquiring an additional 795,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,331,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,494,000 after purchasing an additional 72,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,260,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,992,000 after purchasing an additional 336,979 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

