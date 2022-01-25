CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $182.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.38. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $97.39 and a 12-month high of $213.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.86.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%.

In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $189,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.60, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,979. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

